Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena has lauded “a team effort” from his players after they ground out a huge victory against Chippa United.
The Brazilians reached the halfway mark of the league season sitting at the top of the standings with 37 points, thanks to nine victories on the bounce.
But they were looking to reach 40 points on Tuesday night, and extend their lead to 13 points clear of the second-placed arch-rivals SuperSport United.
Sundowns got the business done. A goal in either half from Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile sealed the 2-1 win as Thabiso Lebitso got a consolation.
Shalulile returned among the goals in his cameo for the first time in his first match since sustaining an injury that kept him out for the latter part of 2022.
His goal, moreover, was mostly orchestrated by the players that started from the bench, given the fact that he was teed by fellow substitute Sifiso Ngobeni.
Rhulani Mokwena was in a very 'congratulating' mood tonight and it's that last one to @leratophago_ that gets us 😂 pic.twitter.com/SBSqeHL9HK— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 10, 2023
Speaking to SuperSport after that win, Mokwena was happy with the three points even though he felt his charges were not at their very best on the day.
“It’s always a team effort. We always speak about the team. It wasn’t good. No rhythm in the play, not good at all, but we take the three points,” he said.
Having won 10 league games on the bounce, conceding two goals, Downs will be eager to extend their lead against SuperSport in the derby on Monday.
The two Tshwane giants have already met twice this season as Downs won in the MTN8 quarter-final before SuperSport won in the league five days later.