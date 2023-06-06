WATCH: Riaan Hanamub isn’t going anywhere - AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu

Durban — AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has dismissed suggestions that high-rated defender Riaan Hanamub will leave the club after being linked with a move to Orlando Pirates. The 28-year-old left back has had a sterling season and is currently one of the best in his position in the Premiership.

His awareness and ability to defend in a one-v-one situation combined with his attacking exploits saw him feature in 90% of Usuthu’s games this season and manage three assists in the process. It comes as no surprise that the Namibian international has attracted the attention of the likes of Pirates and reportedly Mamelodi Sundowns as well.

Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/Wp2u1HJBnu — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 6, 2023 However, Zungu, who briefed the media on Monday morning firmly dismissed a possible move for Hanamub and stated that he would like to build his team with quality individuals like Hanamub. “No one has come to me about Riaan Hanamub, so I don't know where this Riaan Hanamub thing comes from, I speak to Orlando Pirates regularly and he's being associated with them, but they’ve never spoken to me about Riaan Hanamub,” Zungu said.

“I think they're a professional team and I've enjoyed my interactions with them so I know they would not be the one spreading rumors. “The fact is Riaan Hanamub is contracted to AmaZulu for another two seasons and it is our intention to keep him at AmaZulu because he is a core member of AmaZulu.” The much-spoken-about sale of Hanamub comes in the mid of huge movement in the Usuthu camp after Zungu confirmed the club would be releasing 11 players at the end of the season.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based club will look to re-form a formidable and well-balanced side if they are to improve on their 12th-placed finish this season. Zungu emphasised the importance of having depth within his ranks, with Hanamub already being pushed by former Kaizer Chiefs player Sibusiso Mabiliso. “When Mabiliso left two seasons ago, we really struggled in that position and we now have a very strong back-up in Mabiliso as a number two in that position. So he's (Hanamub) not going anywhere and it's important that I remind our supporters that we're not that team, that teams can just take whoever they want from us,” said Zungu.