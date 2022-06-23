WATCH: Roc Nation Sports sign Cape Town City teenager Luphumlo Sifumba

The 16-year-old Sifumba made history last season as he became the youngest player to feature in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) competition which is widely regarded as the precursor to South African top-flight football.

“We are excited to welcome ‘Kaka’ to the Roc Nation family. Kaka is an exciting attacking central midfielder with a gift for scoring goals. He is one of the most promising young talents on the African continent and we are proud to sign another exceptional South African talent,” said Nathan Campbell, Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) Global Director of Football Recruitment.

Sifumba was first scouted as a nine year old by Cape Town City’s Head of Football Development Grant Veitch whilst Veitch was affiliated to the Hellenic Football Academy. His exploits have also led to him having the opportunity to train with the Cape Town City first-team.

Our first South African footballer. One of the brightest talents from across the continent.



Welcome to the family, Luphumlo ‘Kaka’ Sifumba! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/R3QoGHUHrJ — Roc Nation Sports International (@RocNationSI) June 23, 2022

The signing of Sifumba by Roc Nation forms part of their initiative to start recruiting sports stars in the early phase of their careers. In joining RocNation, he becomes the first South African footballer to be signed while also joining other South African sports stars such as rugby players Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, cricket stars Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi as well as Netball star Bongiwe Msomi.