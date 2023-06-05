WATCH: Romain Folz resigns as AmaZulu technical director, Ayanda Dlamini asked to step aside

Durban - AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has confirmed the resignation of technical advisor Romain Folz. Zungu briefed members of the media in Durban on Monday morning, while also confirming the stepping aside of Ayanda Dlamini who finished the season as the club’s interim head coach.

Folz is said to have been offered the chance to continue his work in advising Zungu, but indicated his desire to return to coaching. “I informed him that I would like to keep him in a technical role, but he indicated that he would like to return to the bench and he's exploring a number of options that are quite exciting for him,” said Zungu.

AmaZulu club president Sandile Zungu has confirmed the resignation of club technical advisor Romain Folz.



Video: @ScribeSmiso



Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/5TzZawotqV — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 5, 2023 “In this case, he said he would rather resign from the team and I have accepted that decision that he wants to be on the bench as a coach and not a technical advisor behind the scenes.” “Fohloza” was in charge of Usuthu for 19 games between October and April and had a record of four wins, nine draws and six losses before he was redeployed as an advisor to club president Zungu.

Meanwhile, the man who took over from Folz as an interim coach, Dlamini, has been asked by the club to step aside as they look to find a new man for the head coach position. Dlamini took charge of the last six matches of the season and according to Zungu, was given an assignment that he failed to accomplish leading to his non-appointment as permanent head coach. “The mandate to him was very simple, forget about relegation, AmaZulu will not be relegated … You've got 18 points to get AmaZulu into the top eight and he didn't accomplish that and with me it's either you succeed or you fail,” said Zungu.

The club remain in search of a new head coach and confirmed they are looking both internationally and locally. @ScribeSmiso