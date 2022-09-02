WATCH: Ronwen Williams' return to SuperSport a bad one as Sundowns are humbled

Durban — Ronwen Williams' emotional return to the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium to play against SuperSport United was not a good one as his side fell to a humbling 2-1 defeat to Matsatsantsa on Friday night.

SuperSport showed defensive maturity in the game as they prevented the reigning league champions from carving out good opportunities and getting space to attack. Veteran striker Bradley Grobler went on to double the lead for Matsatsantsa on the verge of half time as he headed in a cross from Rayners who supplied his second assist of the night.

Sundowns pulled one back in second half stoppage time but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation. After struggling to find space for the majority of the game, Peter Shalulile picked out Abubeker Nassir with a neat pass and the Ethiopian slotted home.

The win will be a relief to SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt. After a slow start to his second stint as coach of the club, his team have now won back to back league fixtures against Sundowns and Richards Bay. The result will be a reality check for Sundowns. It not only prevented them from going to the top of the log but is also their second defeat of the season already. They may have to work a lot harder this season if they want to win the league again as compared to previous seasons.

Sundowns will next be in action on Thursday as they travel to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Eastern Cape to play against Chippa United. SuperSport will be in action next Saturday against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium.