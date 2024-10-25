WATCH: Royal AM’s Andile Mpisane is a talented football player, says Junior Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye believes that Royal AM’s 23-year-old chairman Andile Mpisane is a talented football player. Mpisane has played a total of four games for his club this season, without registering any goals or assists.

His consistent presence in the starting line-up has also drawn criticism from some football fans in the country, who believe that he is not good enough to play in the top tier of South African football. However, despite the criticism, Thwihli Thwahla head coach John Maduka has backed the musician-turned footballer, stating that he was a player who possessed good passing ability.

Speaking to iDiski TV on YouTube, Khanye also added a voice of support for the chairman, saying Mpisane is a talented football player and adding that the only negative in his game is his lack of match fitness. “Andile is talented, but the issue is lack of match fitness. He knows football, but the truth is there’s too much going on in his mind,” said Khanye. “But I won’t play him, I would ask him to assist maybe with coaching. But if we’re playing for fun then we can play. Because he knows football, but not competitive football for me,” Khanye said.

Khanye added that Mpisane, despite his talent, seemed uninterested in being among the best because he owns the club. “He has no pressure, so even if I say he know how to play, he lacks character, I mean the desire to be the best. He is just doing it for fun. “He is competing with anyone, he own the club, so we need to be honest,” Khanye concluded.