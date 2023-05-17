WATCH: Say what? Sipho Mbule has a ‘scrumptious’ moment after Mamelodi Sundowns handed Premiership trophy

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns were finally handed the Premiership trophy as they celebrated being crowned champions on Tuesday. Sundowns won the title in style with seven matches to go but had to wait for their final league match of the season to be handed the silverware, a feat they’ve achieved six times in a row.

Sundowns drew their match 1-1 as former player Jose Ali Meza came off the bench to rescue a point for Maritzburg United, but that didn’t put a dampener on proceedings as the Brazilians partied with a jovial Loftus crowd. Sipho Mbule, who joined Sundowns at the beginning of the season, received his first-ever league medal and could not hold back his excitement as he declared what he deemed to be a “scrumptious” feeling inside him.

Thapelo Morena and Sipho Mbule with the microphone 🎙️🤣 pic.twitter.com/fYyB6bUtuz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 16, 2023 “I’m feeling scrumptious today hey, I’m feeling amazing today and I can’t even explain this feeling. This is my first one but we’re still gonna get more of these things, we just need to work hard and better,” Mbule told SuperSport TV. The 25-year-old midfielder then ran across the field to fetch his long-time friend and teammate Tebogo Mokoena, who graduated alongside him from the SuperSport United academy.

The pair continued to poke fun at each other, while expressing their joy at being crowned champions. In typical Steve Komphela fashion, the Sundowns assistant coach took the motivational route when put on the spot as he conveyed his satisfaction at winning the third league title of his career but stressed the importance of remaining calm in their celebrations.

Steve Komphela never disappoints when given the microphone 🧠 pic.twitter.com/4epX5zj5aH — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 16, 2023 “In moments of pleasure and treasure we have to remain calm and in moments of tragedy, we must also not be too low. In moments like this we rejoice but have to be measured, we have a big one again on the weekend,” Komphela said. Sundowns will next take to the field when they take on Wydad AC on Saturday in the second leg of the Caf Champions semi-finals, looking to reach the final for the first time since winning the competition in 2016.