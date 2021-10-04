WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize ’makes it rain’ R200 notes after Royal AM beat Maritzburg United

Cape Town - The unbridled excitement of Royal AM's entourage after the team's last gasp 2-1 Kwazulu-Natal derby victory against Maritzburg United made for scenes reminiscent of kids in a candy store at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon. In unprecedented scenes of jubilation, Royal AM owner Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize led the charge onto the field with her son Andile Mpisane and the rest of the entourage in tow.

Several video cameras around the group focussed on a large brown envelope, and as the videos on social media showed, it contained wads of cash. It looked like bundles of R200 notes. ALSO READ: PSL see stars as dancing Royal AM’s ‘MaMkhize’ dribbles past them Speculation was rife that the money was winning bonuses for the Royal AM players after their smash and grab victory against neighbours Maritzburg, but that could not be confirmed. Independent Media contacted Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi early Monday morning, but he promised to answer questions later since he was still in bed.

Just when it seemed the match would end in a 1-all stalemate, defender Mbhazima Rikhotso, the former SA Under-23 cap, intervened with a shock goal four minutes into added time at the end of the match. The matchwinning goal sparked wild scenes of dancing on the stands from the Royal AM group, armed with a portable speaker. Judging from recent television footage, the speaker seems to be an itegral part of the matchday kit for the officials. ALSO READ: Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize under the spotlight for alleged ’racism and sexism’

Rikhotso's goal ensured Royal AM of a fourth successive league win for Premiership upstarts, who moved up to a lofty third place in the league standings, behind pace-setters Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC. It was the first DStv Premiership meeting between the two teams since Royal AM purchased Bloemfontein Celtic’s PSL franchise.

All goals were scored late in the second half, with the in-form Bafana Bafana striker Victor Letsoalo firing the opening salvo in the 71st minute. As the match wound towards the end, it seemed Letsoalo's goal would be the match winner, but Maritzburg equalised five minutes before the end of regulation time. The goal was netted by Cape Town City and Amazulu midfielder Zukile Kewuti, one of Maritzburg's new signings.