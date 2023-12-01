WATCH: ‘Soccer age …’ Former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns star admits to falsifying birth date

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thuso Phala admitted earlier this week that his birth date was falsified throughout his football career. Phala made the explosive admission while speaking on the Kota and Chill podcast.

“Do you want to know my age or the football age? After all, there is age that you leave at home and then there is football age, which you use on the field,” Phala was heard saying in the posdcast. “My football age is what you see right now, and there is something I left at home. Thuso Phala who played football is this age that you know.

Officially, Phala, who retired in 2020 with Black Leopards, is meant to be 37 years old. “Will they now take away the medals and trophies that I have won if they find out my real age, and say that I am a defaulter? If that is a crime, let’s leave it at that. “How can you retire at the age of 34? This thing is only a problem in development ranks, it is not a problem at the higher (paying) level.”