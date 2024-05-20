By Mthobisi Nozulela
As Stellenbosch FC battle Orlando Pirates for second place in the DStv Premiership, head coach Steve Barker says the Cape Winelands side have reached out to Mamelodi Sundowns for advice as they prepare for continental football next season.
Speaking to the media after his side's 1-0 loss to Sundowns on Saturday, Barker said it would be unwise not to reach out to the league champions, who have experience in navigating competitions on the continent.
"I know the question was asked to Rulani if we had asked them for help. We have already. Not from a footballing side of things, but from a logistic side of things," said Barker
"I don't know if we would be able to charter planes and send the chefs ahead in advance, but there are certain things that we can learn and it would be unwise not to speak to a team like Sundowns, from a footballing point of view on and off the field."
The Cape Winelands side is already guaranteed to at least play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season should they fail to secure second place. But with one game remaining before the season ends, Barker would want to finish second and participate in the more prestigious CAF Champions League.
The Barker-led Stellenbosch are currently second in the league with a total of 50 points, while the Buccaneers are a point behind in third.
Stellenbosch will face Richards Bay FC in their last encounter of the season and will be looking to secure all three points to steer clear of Orlando Pirates and book a place in the CAF Champions League.
IOL Sport