As Stellenbosch FC battle Orlando Pirates for second place in the DStv Premiership, head coach Steve Barker says the Cape Winelands side have reached out to Mamelodi Sundowns for advice as they prepare for continental football next season.

Speaking to the media after his side's 1-0 loss to Sundowns on Saturday, Barker said it would be unwise not to reach out to the league champions, who have experience in navigating competitions on the continent.

"I know the question was asked to Rulani if we had asked them for help. We have already. Not from a footballing side of things, but from a logistic side of things," said Barker

"I don't know if we would be able to charter planes and send the chefs ahead in advance, but there are certain things that we can learn and it would be unwise not to speak to a team like Sundowns, from a footballing point of view on and off the field."