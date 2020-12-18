WATCH: Stellenbosch FC deny improved Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC’s Stanley Dimgba scored on the hour-mark to deny Maritzburg United the three points from their DStv Premiership clash at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday evening.

Ernst Middendorp’s Team of Choice went into the clash on Friday looking for their first victory of the season, and will have been bouyed by their perfomance from their last home game that saw them hold reigning champions and current league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 1-all.

They started Friday’s clash in a positive manner, and had the ball in the back of the net twice in the first 15 minutes through Judas Mosemaedi. Their frailties in defence were also evident as Marc van Heerden qualised for the men from the Boland in the 10th minute.

But, United’s performance was showing a lot of improvement as they were able to string a numbr of succssful passes together and create some chances.

However, Stellenbosch’s defence held out after Mosemaedi’s second in the 15th minute, and United were unable to get the third they so desperately needed to put the game to bed.