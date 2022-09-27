WATCH: Steve Komphela says the current generation of footballers is soft

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has been involved with football for over three decades, and has shared a worrying change within professional football.
Komphela, a staunch leader in his heydays and a former head coach of both the South African Under-20 and U23 teams, has been exposed to almost all types of change-room dynamics, and the kinds of elements that influence the performance of a professional player.
The 55-year-old – currently engulfed in the glamour of the Brazilians’ success – revealed that the betterment of a player’s financial well-being in the last 30 years sometimes tampers with the will and passion to perform at the highest level on a daily basis.
"If you look at our generation, the likes of Tebogo Mokoena, Moses Morei, who played for Free State stars, Serame Letsoaka and all those old players lasted longer (in top-flight football)," Komphela told 702.
"And we were not paid as much as the current folks and the current generation is a bit softer. Soft environments create softies and tough environments create 'toughees.'
"We came from an environment where everything was uncompromising and we developed this thing. Our survival instincts were constantly put to the test.
"When one avails everything to their kids then they automatically kill their kids' desire to want to survive and achieve things because that side of them isn't as sharp.
"I'm not insulting the current generation, but they have it easy and I'm not blaming them because that's how society has evolved."
The Kroonstad-born coach is one of the most fascinating and well-travelled football brains around, having played in Europe and then went on to coach the likes of Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.
Komphela had three turbulent years at the Naturena-based club, and was subsequently shown the door – having not won a single major trophy, sending the club’s supporters into protest, which led to his resignation.
Now the leader of one of the most successful teams in Africa, Komphela holds no ill will towards Chiefs fans as he fully understands the reasons behind their actions at the time.
"When I got to Chiefs my awareness peaked, I had to remind myself that I'm in a position where not many like me got to be," he explained.
"I knew that our people aren't used to a black man coaching a club that size, therefore I had already prepared myself with the full understanding that those attacks were not on me personally but they were directed at the position I hold."
Komphela’s Sundowns return to action this week as they await the visit of Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals.
