WATCH: Stuart Baxter bemoans Kaizer Chiefs errors after TS Galaxy Nedbank Cup defeat

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter felt that regular lapses of concentration led to his side losing their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Amakhosi’s loss to the Rockets means that their chances of winning silverware this season are virtually over. They are 19 points adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns in the league which means that it is virtually impossible for them to now win the top-flight.

“We were on the front foot early and played with a bit of structure. I’m sure that after the first 10 minutes, Galaxy felt that they were in the game,” said Baxter. “The more mistakes we made and the more they could get the ball into the final third, the more that I’m sure they felt that they could get something.”

Chiefs used the game to give a return to a number of previously injured players, including striker Samir Nurkovic who came on as a second half substitute. Baxter did say that the returning players were not completely match fit. “We did not start Samir (Nurkovic) or Leonardo Castro. The returning players were not 100% match fit in terms. We went with a tweaked formation because we wanted to get more out of our in form players,” said Baxter.

“We tried to get more of our in form players on the field but even the in form players did not get the most out of the quality that they have on the field.”