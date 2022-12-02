WATCH: Sundowns can’t hog all the stars, says former professional Jabu Mahlangu in call for financial fair play in PSL

Durban – Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu has added his voice to those of the ex-pros and supporters calling for the introduction of financial fair play rules in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The spotlight has been once again fallen on defending DStv premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, as questions surrounding the negative implications of their spending power come under criticism. The Brazilians are currently on course to win their sixth league title in a row as they top the DStv premiership standings ahead of the event’s resumption at the end of the month. The Chloorkop-based club has reigned over the South African football scene in the past decade, claiming seven league titles since 2012, with only Chiefs (two titles) and the now defunct Bidvest Wits (one title) getting the better of them.

Mahlangu, who also donned the colours of SuperSport United, believes the dominance of Sundowns on the domestic scene is a contributing factor to the underwhelming performance of the national team. "I think it's high time the PSL and Safa sit down and find a way to implement financial fair play rules in our local league, just like in Europe," he said on his social media account. "In Europe, these rules already exist and I feel like Sundowns are negatively impacting the balance of the league; yes, they have the financial muscle to do it, but it weakens the league because they buy all the superstars."

He then added: "I don't want to take anything away from Sundowns, they have a great team and they play great football, but imagine if all the superstars at Sundowns were playing week in and week out, it would strengthen our national team. "Right now, we have to congratulate Morocco and Senegal for their World Cup achievements, but we also can't help wondering when we'll get there as a country if one team has all the superstars in their camp." @SmisoScribe