WATCH: SuperSport defeat Sekhukhune 3-1 to retain third place on the Premiership log

Cape Town - SuperSport United moved into third place on the DStv Premiership standings after their 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United at the Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, on Friday evening. The outcome was disappointing for Sekhukhune, who ended their winless run of six matches with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over 10-man Orlando Pirates on Tuesday. It was only their second Premiership win of the season, and after Friday evening's match, they are languishing in 10th place.

By the time referee Masixole Bambiso blew the halftime whistle, SuperSport were well on the road to victory with a 2-0 lead. SuperSport's four-man midfield exerted great pressure with a high press, and by the time they scored the opening goal, Sekhukhune had already conceded three corners in the opening 15 minutes. A Bradley Grobler header provided the opening goal after Sekhukhune failed to clear their lines shortly after a corner.

It was much the same story when SuperSport bagged their second goal after Patrick Maswanganyi's corner landed plumb in front of the Sekhukhune's goal. The Botswana central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who was up for the set-piece, managed to score after the defence failed to clear and allowed the ball to bounce in the penalty area.

Despite the first-half score line, Sekhukhune enjoyed a greater share of possession in the opening half. They managed three powerful shots on goal from range, but SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss did well to deal with the threat. Sekhukhune coach Zimbabwean Kaitano Tembo made three changes at halftime to breathe new life into the side. There was no sign of improvement as SuperSport continued to impose themselves on the game and just ahead of the hour mark, they went ahead 3-0.

Grobler's striking partner Thamsanqa Gabuza scored from close range with a bullet-like strike that bounced off the underside of the crossbar, giving Sekhukhune's Ivorian goalkeeper no chance. Four minutes later, Thamsanqa Masiya scored a consolation goal for the visiting Sekhukhune. It was not a pleasant homecoming at the Atteridgeville venue for Tembo, who spent six years there as SuperSport's coach.