WATCH: The Kaizer Chiefs revelation … AmaKhosi coach Arthur Zwane has sober reflections ahead of Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded that he and his players have made mistakes this season. Appointed Chiefs coach last season, Zwane was expected to return the club to their glory days and have them playing scintillating football and winning trophies.

While they’ve improved under his watch, showing glimpses of a playing identity, Amakhosi are yet to end their seven-year trophy drought after missing out on the MTN8 and Premiership title. Their barren run has largely been due to their inconsistent performances, which have been propelled by mistakes at the back and bluntness upfront.

Zwane, though, admitted that they haven’t been at their best all round, while they’ve been working around the clock to curb their mistakes. “I’ve learnt a lot to be quite honest. So much happened in terms of injuries and consistency – chances that we created and missed chances. But it’s the nature of the game and part of football,” Zwane said.

“That’s why I can’t blame the players (or anyone) because I was once a player and I also made mistakes. I have also made mistakes as a coach this season because it’s part of the game and learning. “We have moved on from the past mistakes. At some point, we even thought we had rectified them. But we are still making those mistakes. “So, the best thing that we can do is to focus on the next game and forget about the past because it won’t help us right now.”

Indeed, Chiefs can’t sulk and moan especially after losing to Swallows FC on Sunday to all but squander their chances of finishing second in the league. That’s why they have to turn their focus to their next game against eternal rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cups semi-final at FNB Stadium on Saturday. A win in that clash will not only see Chiefs qualify for the final, which will be hosted at Loftus on 27 May, but they’ll also be one match away from qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup.