Watch: ‘The league is the more important than CAF Champions League’, says Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro believes that the league competition is more important than the Caf Champions league. The Soweto giants currently lead the league table with 21 points, having won all seven of their games to open their campaign as they aim to end their decade-long league title drought.

While the Sea Robbers have struggled to win the league title in recent years, they've thrived in domestic cup competitions, winning an impressive five titles over the past two-and-a-half years. Despite his success in cup tournaments, the Spanish tactician—now in the final year of his three-year contract with the Buccaneers still believes that the league remains the most important competition in any country, even surpassing continental tournaments.

“Absolutely for the the (league) is the most important competition in every country, more than the European Champions League or the African Champions League.” Riveiro told Robert Marawa on MSW.

“It’s 30 games home and away same circumstances for everyone we’re going to see each other in the same conditions. It’s not about draws or having a good or a bad day it’s 30 games. So in the end the team with more points is the fair winner of the competition, no doubt. Riveiro maintains that the league competition is where teams are able to truly able to test their resolve in their pursuit of glory. “It’s a place where you test yourself week in week out and where you have the capacity to win your home games, but also to go play teams with less budget but maybe with more motivation than you, and have the capacity cope with them on the day.