Friday, June 9, 2023

WATCH: ‘The police failed us,’ cries official after gunfight erupts at ABC Motsepe League play-offs

Published 3h ago

Durban – KZN Safa chairperson Kwenzakwakhe Ngwenya has pointed to the lack of a police presence as the main reason for a failure to control the crowd at the ABC Motsepe League play-offs earlier today.

Orbit College from the North West sealed promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating Umsinga United (KZN) at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

The frustrations of the home crowd reached boiling point at full-time as Umsinga fans stormed the pitch after the final whistle, leading to guns being drawn and shots being fired by both the fans and SA Police Service members.

In an apparent attempt to stop referee Masixole Bambiso and his team of officials being attacked by angry fans, police reportedly fired warning shots. This seemingly angered some fans even more and they took out various types of handguns and started shooting too.

There was surprisingly only one confirmed injury, with Orbit College goalkeeper Gezani Zondi escaping after a blow to the head.

Ngwenya, who was in the stadium, said the low police presence meant the SAPS were not able to control the unruly supporters.

“When the tournament started, we reported to the local police station that we would hold this type of event, so we had the section four meeting,” he said.

“We gave them (the police) bigger numbers so they would give us more security personnel, we gave them an estimate of more than 20 000 people and that alone should have indicated that we need more personnel.”

Orbit College will meet Upington City, who have also gained promotion to the second tier of South African football, in the final of the ABC Motsepe League play-offs.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

Soccer

