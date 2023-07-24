WATCH: Top four is doable - AmaZulu assitant coach Siboniso Vilakazi

The tension and uncertainty that engulfed AmaZulu last season has seemingly subsided with a mass exodus of players, accompanied by the appointment of new head coach Pablo Franco Martin. The former Real Madrid mentor has been handed the mission of meeting the Zungu family’s boardroom ambitions on the field. He, alongside assistant coach Siboniso Vilakazi and fellow Spaniard and assistant coach Aitor van den Brule, have got right into the thick of things in pre-season, tinkering where required, ahead of what is expected to be an enterprising PSL season.

Fresh in his new role, Vilakazi has spoken about some of the club's priority transfers, his bond with coach Martin and the club’s overall ambitions for the upcoming season. When quizzed about his conversation with club president Sandile Zungu, Vilakazi reiterated the importance of placing Usuthu amongst the biggest clubs in the league in terms of log standings.

"Yes, definitely (we've had a conversation), football is all about competition and we want to make our supporters happy," he said. "But the most important thing is that we have been given a mandate which is to get into the top four, which is doable." The club have been linked with several high-profile names in the transfer market with Rowan Human, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Lesedi Kapinga mentioned. Vilakazi revealed that the midfield remains first on their list, following the loss of a handful of key players in their squad.

“If you look at our team, there are various positions that we need to reinforce, the departure of (Makhehleni) Makhaula means we have to repair that position. In the current squad that we have, we also don't have natural wingers so those are the positions we feel are key that we need to reinforce before the start of the season.” Vilakazi, who was head coach of the reserve side last season, is enjoying his new spot on the first-team bench. “I must say, it's very good and exciting (working with Martin). He's a coach that knows exactly what he wants and the way he sets up his training methods,” he explained.

“He's open to learning a lot of what is going on around him, and he also opens his hands to whatever suggestions we have for him to discuss.” Usuthu boosted their confidence ahead of the new season as they beat Richards Bay on penalties to lift the KZN Premier's Cup on Sunday.