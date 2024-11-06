WATCH: TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic quits his job on live TV after draw with Stellenbosch

The Rockets have made a poor start to the season, and Wednesday’s point at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town was only their second from their six games.

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic dropped a bombshell when he quit on live television after Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC .

BREAKING: Sead Ramovic has resigned from TS Galaxy and confirms tonight was his last game in charge 📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/B8u7xv0yQp

Speaking to SuperSport after the game, made the announcement on live television, to the surprise of Mark Gleeson, who was conducting the post-match interview.

“I’d like to say, from now on, I will resign. I’m no more the head coach for this club,” said the German, who has been in charge of the club since 2021.

“We celebrate this victory for us, and the time will show,” said Ramovic, who confirmed to Gleeson that Wednesday night’s encounter in the Mother City was his last with the team.

His immediate plans, he said, was to spend the next couple of days with his family.