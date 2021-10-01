WATCH: TS Galaxy sign German-born coach Sead Ramović to beef up their fortunes

CAPE TOWN - The former German-Bosnian goalkeeper Sead Ramović is the new head coach of PSL club TS Galaxy who parted ways with Owen da Gama a few days ago. Galaxy announced the appointment on Friday morning after the 42-year-old Ramović signed a three-year deal. Interim coach Shaun Bartlett will continue as the assistant coach.

Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi was delighted with the appointment. "We are delighted to have secured the services of Sead Ramović as the head coach of TS Galaxy Football Club," said Sukazi. "I have known Sead during his playing days which made his move a seamless transaction.

"As a young club, we stand to benefit from his experience in top European leagues, which includes playing in the German Bundesliga for eight years. "He is on a UEFA Pro License programme which is the highest coaching qualification in the world." "He does bring some German precision which I hope will manifest itself in our organization's set-up.

"I also do trust that our team and administrative staff will make it easy for him to settle so that he could hit the ground running.” Galaxy have had a poor run this season. After five Premiership outings, Galaxy are rock-bottom on the standings and still searching for a victory. While Ramović waits for a South African working permit, Bartlett will prepare the team for the next engagement on Saturday against Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United. Esau Mtsweni will assist Bartlett.

Ramović will be at the Mbombela Stadium for the Ramović clash and will observe his charges from the stands. Ramović was born in Germany, but in later years became a Bosnia and Herzegovina national. He was called up to the national squad but never capped. Given Galaxy's dire position, Ramović knows he faces a formidable task.

"This is a great challenge, given the situation the club finds itself in," said Ramović. "I do not doubt that there is enough talent in the group of players that will see things changing very soon. "I am honoured to be allowed to be the head coach of TS Galaxy FC. It is an exciting young club with huge potential.