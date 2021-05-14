WATCH: Unhappy Kaizer Chiefs supporters march to club’s headquarters

JOHANNESBURG – A tiny group of Kaizer Chiefs’ supporters made their way to the club’s headquarters on Friday morning in a peaceful protest where they submitted a four-page memorandum, citing their concerns about the club’s decline in the past few seasons.

The almost 100 concerned supporters gathered opposite SunCity prison early on Friday morning before beginning their march to the Club’s Village through the escort of law officers, chanting, singing songs, blowing vuvuzelas and playing drums.

Upon their arrival at the entrance of the Village, they were welcomed by Chiefs managerial delegation led by marketing director Jessica Motaung and her siblings, Kemiso and Kaizer Jr. Jessica said they were thrilled to hear the concerns of the supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung signs, and accepts, the memorandum from the supporters.

“I am very happy with them, coming with a peaceful and loving approach. They shared with us exactly how they feel. We’ve taken that into account. We’ve also taken note of the concerns of those who are not here but spoke through various platforms,” she said.

“We’ll go back and really table the issues and ensure that we give them the attention that they deserve. Some of the issues they raise resonate with me. Sometime we need to take an active role in addressing. Something I feel we need to address them right away.”

Papi Mosthoane (in the middle), flanked by Chiefs‘ marketing director Jessica Motaung (left) and Chiefs official Kemiso Motaung (right) after the submission of the memorandum from the concerned Chiefs supporters during their march on Friday. Photo: Mihlali Baleka

Chiefs’ supporters gave the club 15 days to reply to their memorandum. Papi Mosothoane who read the memorandum and was part of the organising committee for the rally through social media said they were pleased with the way they were received by the club.

“Part of me is happy that the memorandum was received,” Mosothoane said. “Jessica made a statement about it. But I am still asking what they are going to do about it? Saying and doing are two different things. You might say and not do.”

He added: “They said they’ll look into it but some of the things are already things that they are also crying about. It’s up to them to take actions. Like we said in the memorandum we gave them 15 days and they need to come to us and reply after that.”

While there were numerous concerns from the Chiefs’ supporters regarding the team, they were totally displeased with the “recruitment strategy”, saying that there are many players who didn’t deserve to don the famous gold and black jersey of the club in the last few seasons.

Here is the four page memorandum from Kaizer Chiefs' concerned faithful to the club's management following the team's decline in the last six years!

“Chiefs are not signing Chiefs’ quality,” Mosothoane said. “I am not trying to disrespect other clubs but I’ll make an example of TTM. They have better players than we do. We have to be honest. The players that are in this Village are not Kaizer Chiefs’ quality.”

Chiefs were unable to sign this season, following their season long transfer ban. That deficit has seen them endure a turbulent season as they are languishing in the bottom half of the standings, and are on course to endure a six-year trophy drought in local football.

