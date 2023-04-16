Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has conceded that Stellenbosch deservedly walked away the better team as his side were on the wrong end of a shock exit from the Nedbank Cup. The Brazilians conceded two second-half Iqraam Rayners goals as Stellies fought back from a goal down to knock out the defending champions at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mokwena saw his men lose for the first time since he took over as Head Coach late last year and the young coach cut an unfamiliarly coy figure following the result. Sundowns have also surprisingly failed to win their last five matches in all competitions, after they had sealed the DStv Premiership title. ❌ TS Galaxy (DStv Prem)

❌ SuperSport United (DStv Prem)

❌ Orlando Pirates (MTN8)

❌ Stellenbosch FC (#NedbankCup)



Sundowns lose only for the fourth time this season in all competitions 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eD5S6EcnMT — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023 The 36-year-old had nothing but praises for Stellenbosch and expressed that his side deserved to get knocked out.