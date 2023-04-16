Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has conceded that Stellenbosch deservedly walked away the better team as his side were on the wrong end of a shock exit from the Nedbank Cup.
The Brazilians conceded two second-half Iqraam Rayners goals as Stellies fought back from a goal down to knock out the defending champions at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday evening.
Mokwena saw his men lose for the first time since he took over as Head Coach late last year and the young coach cut an unfamiliarly coy figure following the result.
Sundowns have also surprisingly failed to win their last five matches in all competitions, after they had sealed the DStv Premiership title.
❌ TS Galaxy (DStv Prem)— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023
❌ SuperSport United (DStv Prem)
❌ Orlando Pirates (MTN8)
❌ Stellenbosch FC (#NedbankCup)
Sundowns lose only for the fourth time this season in all competitions 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eD5S6EcnMT
The 36-year-old had nothing but praises for Stellenbosch and expressed that his side deserved to get knocked out.
“Let’s just congratulate Stellenbosch and wish them all the best for the rest of the cup, today we didn’t deserve to win and that’s competitive sport, if someone is better than you, you put your hands up, congratulate them and wish them all the best,” he told SuperSport TV after the game. “They were not much better, but they were better.”
Could this be Rulani Mokwena first loss as Sundowns’ coach? 👀#NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/jXBpgeqDli— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023
“We lost a lot of the duels today, from the first minute but okay we go (on) as I said congratulations to Stellenbosch and wish them all the best.”
The Chloorkop-based club will now turn their attention towards the CAF champions league having already sealed the DStv premiership title. While Stellies will join Orlando Pirates in the last eight of the Ke Yona competition.