Wayde Lekay looking to add value to Cape Town City ahead of Cape derby against Stellenbosch FC

Durban — CAPE Town City have been one of the early season shocks so far this season. City enter tomorrow’s Cape derby against Stellenbosch FC at the bottom of the Premiership standings after having lost three out of their four games to date. After finishing second in the league last season, not many would have expected Eric Tinkler’s team to start off the new campaign with such woeful performances. City can however still turn things around if they start off by beating Stellenbosch this weekend. A win against their local rivals will also be morale boosting as it will come against an in-form side who are unbeaten in 11 games, dating back to last season.

One City player who will be looking to make a quick impact is centre-forward Wayde Lekay. The 25-year-old returned to the province of his birth his week after having joined City from TS Galaxy. “I’m excited to join a team in my home town. I can contribute a lot in terms of scoring and creating goals. I would like to help take us out of this position and also help the club be strong in continental football in the CAF Champions League. I’m happy to be joining and am excited for the new journey,” said Lekay. Now at 25, the time is right for Lekay to improve his game as he enters his peak as a player. It does appear that Tinkler has a lot of faith in him. Lekay was not the most prolific player in the top flight for Galaxy last season, as he only scored four goals and contributed one assist in 17 games.

However, at City, there will be hope that he can improve in a new environment, in front of the familiar surroundings where he grew up. @eshlinv IOL Sport