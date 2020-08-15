We are calm and ready, says Ernst Middendorp ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ game against Polokwane City

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is confident his team can walk away from Saturday’s clash against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld with all three points. Amakhosi’s title bid was dented during the week when they were held by Bidvest Wits on Wednesday. But after Mamelodi Sundowns could only manage a point from their clash against Highlands Park, Chiefs hold a three-point lead over the champions. “Going into the first game after four months of an enforced break was an experiment,” Middendorp said according to the club’s website. “We now know how it is to play under these BSE (bio-safe environment) conditions. Things such as no supports and conditioning of the players were our main concerns. We did not know how the players were going to respond despite a lot of work we have put into preparing for the resumption. “The matches will form part of the conditioning given that we will be playing after every three days,” the German said.

According to Middendorp, Chiefs have everyone available for selection ahead of the match, which will not always be possible under the current guidelines.

He felt they were sufficiently prepared for the clash against Rise And Shine, and were looking to collect all three points from the encounter.

“We are prepared to play the next match and we have everything in our own hands. We have an opportunity to collect points. We do not want to put ourselves under pressure, we are calm and ready to compete.

“We do not want to produce tension in the camp. We are focused to do well against Polokwane City, that is where all our energies are.”

