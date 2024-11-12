‘We are not that easy to beat says,’ says Magesi FC head coach Clinton Larsen

Magesi FC head coach Clinton Larsen believes their performances this season have shown that they are not an easy team to beat in the league. Teams who gain promotion to the top tier of South African football often struggle to succeed, frequently finding themselves as early relegation candidates.

— Magesi Football Club (@Magesi_FC) November 9, 2024 The Limpopo-based outfit also shocked South African football when they overcame Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, and Richards Bay FC to reach the finals of the Carling Knockout Cup. Larsen and his charges will hope to pull off another upset when they lock horns against Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at the Free State Stadium on the 23rd of November.

Speaking to the media Larsen stated many believed that Magesi would the whipping of the Premiership. “You’re reminding me of the Betway Premiership launch when I was asked that every team that looks at Magesi looks at free three points,” Larsen said. Larsen added that he believes his side has changed the way people perceive them.