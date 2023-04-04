‘We are playing to win’ - Cape Town City out to spoil Mamelodi Sundowns party

Cape Town - In their push for a Champions League place next season, Cape Town City could ruin the party atmosphere at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight when they clash with newly-crowned DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns (kick-off 7.30pm). It will be the first time that Sundowns will be playing as this season's league champions so it is likely that the team will aim to produce a performance worthy of champions in front of their adoring fans.

City, on the other hand, will want no part in the festivities because they are looking to make up for lost ground and move up the standings to challenge for a Champions League berth next season. Three points from today's clash could kickstart their rise on the standings as the season winds to a close. Since play restarted after the World Cup break, City won six of their 11 games and Brice Ambina says the players are motivated to topple the champions. “Now we have a match like all the other games but against a big opponent like Sundowns,” said Ambina, who is thriving in his role as a box-to-box midfielder.

“They are already champions of the league so we know they have a lot of quality. “Our goal is to play to win because we have quality players to do it. The league is over for them but we still have the motivation to play well because we want to end higher than we are on the log.” Ambina has been away in Cameroon for the past fortnight, playing for the Cameroon Under-23 national team. “The experience with the Under-23 national team was a great experience. I was playing with such talented players and it was magnificent,” said Ambina.