’We are ready for SuperSport’, says Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube feels that his side are ready for their game against SuperSport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium tomorrow. After showing gradual improvement in recent weeks following their stuttering early season form, Chiefs enter the contest on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Chippa United. They are also unbeaten in their last three league games, having drawn against AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants prior to their thrashing of the Chilli Boys.

“Everything is going well. Judging from the past two games that we played, we’ve been doing well. We’ve also been doing well in training. We are ready for the game against SuperSport,” said Dube. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Eric Mathoho a ’Tower’ of information for Austin Dub The 28-year-old Dube is a late bloomer, having arrived at Naturena ahead of this season from GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay United. He admitted that he had hoped to have been included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the most recent World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Dube says that his exclusion from Hugo Broos’ squad is motivating him to work even harder. “Being left out was motivation for me. I will now work harder to try and get included in the next Bafana Bafana camp. It was a motivation. I have to work hard to be in the national team. I have to work hard to play in the national team,” he said. Meanwhile, SuperSport United promise to be a strong test for the Amakhosi. Kaitano Tembo’s side are second in the standings and are one of only two teams in the top-flight that is unbeaten with the other being Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Will Kaizer Chiefs’ latest win change the attitude of their social media critics? Stuart Baxter hopes so SuperSport also enter the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Baroka FC. On paper and based on recent form, Matsatsantsa should be the favourites but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says that his side cannot take Chiefs for granted.