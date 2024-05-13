‘We came to win but we didn’t’ - Kaizer Chiefs’ interim coach Cavin Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson was left frustrated once again as his side failed to make the most of their chances, in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw with AmaZulu on Sunday. The AmaKhosi had 11 shots at goal, but were only able to convert one as their misfiring attack failed to grab the win they desperately sought.

Though Chiefs hung on to eighth place as they moved up to 35 points with two games left, there are five teams within three points of the Soweto Giants. In fact, Polokwane City are tied with Chiefs on points, but behind on a one-goal difference. If Chiefs fail to win both their last two matches, they could miss out on the top eight completely, which would be a disaster for the Naturena-based outfit.

Wasted chances Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Johnson rued his side’s wasted chances. “Ja when you think about the game and the first thing you say is who’s the Man of the Match? And it’s the goalkeeper [Veli Mothwa], it shows you how much possession we had.

“I thought we started the game probably not as nice as we would have like to have, but with the breakaways we had, we should have scored them and we get a goal against us. I thought it was a free-kick beforehand and my players switched off, which is not normal, he gets a good cross in the box and we give away a cheap goal.” Johnson also took a swipe at referee Olani Kwinda for not awarding a penalty. “I think also we [should have] got a penalty along the way after that, and he does not give a penalty, he does not give a red card, so there’s a lot that we can take from that.