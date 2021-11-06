’We can beat anyone in the league,’ says Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter after beating Pirates

Durban – Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was ecstatic after his side recorded a 2-1 victory in the eagerly anticipated Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates thanks to a Keagan Dolly double on Saturday afternoon. After slipping to a frustrating defeat against early-season surprise package Stellenbosch FC, Baxter’s troops returned to winning ways by beating their arch-rivals in what was a thrilling game.

Dolly gave the Amakhosi the lead early in the second half before Linda Mntambo equalized for the Sea Robbers in the 87th minute. Rather than settle for a draw, Chiefs pushed and eventually got their winner in second-half stoppage time after Dolly converted from the penalty spot. “I’m happy and proud of the lads for getting back at the death. A bad tackle can lose or win this game so I’m delighted with the win. It was a beautiful result,” said Baxter. Baxter opted to only make his first substitution late in the second half and he said that the bad weather conditions played a role in his tactical decision making on the day.

“I thought we started great and the weather conditions changed when I was going to make my first change. If you put players on when the weather conditions suddenly change, it takes them time to adapt to the team. I didn’t think we could do that against a Pirates team who were pushing at the time. I wanted to get them on and didn’t want the tired legs to collapse. I waited because of the weather and then we conceded. After that we had to scramble and go for it,” said the Englishman. Despite the recent loss against Stellenbosch, Amakhosi have shown steady improvement in recent weeks. They have now won three out of their last four league games with Dolly in red-hot form leading the line. “I’m learning that if we play the way we can play, we are capable of beating anyone in the league. At the same time, we can also be our worst enemy and be punished by anybody in the league. That is a characteristic which we have to change. We have to be more consistent and make sure that we put the games to bed when we have the opportunities. We must not give away silly chances. We are working very hard to put it right,” said Baxter.