We can start thinking about CAF competitions, says Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker

Durban — Stellenbosch FC have been one of the hardest sides to beat in the DStv Premiership this season and their stay in the league’s top six is testament to this fact. The club from the Cape Winelands has taken notable scalps this season, one of them being a shock victory against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. Head Coach Steve Barker reflected on his side’s campaign so far and looks forward to the chance to play Chiefs and draw level with them on points.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We dropped points in our last game against Chippa United and we were very disappointed but we have another opportunity to get closer to Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. But we’ve already beaten Chiefs this season and it would be great if we could complete the double over them,” said Barker. “Our main focus right now is winning against Chiefs and getting level with them on points because that takes us further up and secures our top eight spot which was our initial target at the beginning of the season,” he said. Stellies are currently in sixth position on the league standings, eight points behind second place Royal AM and four away from Cape Town City in third but Barker believes a win against Chiefs at the weekend, which will put them level on points with their opponents, his side could still be in with a shout for CAF Competition next season.

“We’ve remained in the top four, top six picture for the majority of the season and now it’s our duty to finish the final five games of the season on a high and it starts with this upcoming match against Chiefs and maybe from there we can start dreaming of competing for a CAF position,” he said. Stellenbosch will host Chiefs at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday with the added boost of playing in front of fans for the first time at home. Barker welcomed the return of their fans and he looks to showcase the youthful talent in the Stellies squad. “I’m excited to have the fans back so they can see the development of home grown talent with the likes of Ashley Du Preez, Jaden Adams and Dean Van Rooyen playing in front of their eyes.”

Story continues below Advertisment