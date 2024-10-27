We controlled practically the whole game, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was left trying to make sense of his side’s 1-0 Betway Premiership defeat to SuperSport United on Saturday. Nabi insisted that his side had dominated the clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and he was correct in his assertion as Chiefs had 65% possession and had 462 passes compared to the 243 of SuperSport.

Chiefs also had 81% pass accuracy to the 63% of SuperSport, as well as 14 shots at goal compared to the hosts’ eight. In fact, SuperSport’s only shot on target for the whole game resulted in the match-winner when Tashreeq Morris scored against the run of play just before the interval. Chiefs were also dealt a heavy blow in the early exchanges when Edson Castillo went down injured, and he was subsequently stretchered off before he was replaced by Yusuf Maart.

‘They had only one opportunity’ “It’s a game we controlled practically the whole game, unfortunately, we created many opportunities but we couldn’t score and the opponent had only one opportunity and they scored it,” Nabi said as reported by iDiski Times.

“Our young players need to understand to win a football game you need to put the ball in the net but we believe that it’s a lesson, even if it’s a tough one, we hope we can do better.” Nabi did have some kind words for the mental approach of his troops though. “We believe that today the mentality was good, was positive even after conceding the goal, they switched on, we pressed, we pushed hard, especially in the second half.