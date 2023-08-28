Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is ruing the lack of commitment in his ranks after they suffered a fourth straight defeat in Friday's DStv Premiership clash against Chippa United at the Athlone Stadium. Following this 1-0 reverse, Spurs are in dire straits and continue to prop up the 16-team table without a point after four matches.

Bartlett feels the team needs a mental shift and then they will be able to capitalise when they are dominant in matches. On Friday, Spurs dominated and had 18 shots at goal yet failed to make them count, Chippa only had six. Their pressure gave them a 7-4 corner count advantage, which they also failed to exploit. On Wednesday, Spurs will be on the Highveld for a match against Moroka Swallows and Bartlett has called for calm from the club's administrators and players. “It is not for the first time that we dominate and come away without a result,” said Bartlett.

Shaun Bartlett and his men seek redemption against the Chilli Boys⚽ pic.twitter.com/4thtUzt3Qg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 25, 2023 "It is even more frustrating for me as a former striker to see the team creating so many chances, and we can't even score one. I'm hoping that there is no panic at this moment because that's not going to help anybody as it will filter down to everybody else. "We have to stay calm. We've got a target of how many points we need in this league to maintain our status. The primary goal is to stabilise and stay in the DStv Premiership, even if we finish 14th or 13th." Bartlett said he cannot turn to the transfer market to solve his scoring problem because there are no quality strikers up for grabs.