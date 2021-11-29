We haven’t become a bad team overnight, says Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker

Cape Town — Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker refuses to believe that his team's dream start to the season has been undone over the last couple of matches. Stellies enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten run that saw the winelands-based club rise to a lofty second on the Dstv Premiership table. However, Barker's charges have slipped to two consecutive defeats to Orlando Pirates (3-0) and Royal AM (1-0) in their last two games.

They are still in third position and Barker is adamant this is the beginning of an unwanted streak of defeats. "You can't take away 11 games of good football that we have played. I don't think so. We can't now think that in three days we have thrown everything away," Barker said. The Stellies mentor remains pleased with his team's efforts, particularly in the reversal against Royal AM, as they are still playing good football and with a bit more luck the result could have gone their way in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I felt it was a good performance. We created all the chances. The keeper has had to make two world class saves," he said. “I think we had a far better performance than midweek [against Pirates], especially in the first half we pressed them hard in their half and created numerous situations where we could have scored. “Overall, I am disappointed with the result but I am pleased with some aspects of our game. We showed resilience. A lot of players put up their hands, especially those that came on in the last 20, 25 minutes.’’

Stellenbosch's bid to arrest their recent slide will not be made any easier as their next challenge is champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Sundowns have once again been the dominant force in local football this season and are now the only unbeaten team remaining on the PSL roster after Stellenbosch's recent slip ups.

"It doesn't get easier, but at least its a week break before we play Sundowns," Barker said. "We are a team that is progressing. Sundowns are the benchmark in South African football. It will be a great challenge and a great test of our resilience having now lost two matches to come up against Sundowns.