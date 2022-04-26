We just need to tighten a few screws - Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs continue their revamp and take their continental football qualification hopes down to Durban where a tricky Golden Arrows outfit awaits. The Naturena-based club played in the company of fans for the first time in two years and slumped to defeat at the hands of direct competitors Stellenbosch, but defender Njabulo Ngcobo believes they're just a few tweaks away from getting to the level they desire.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Playing in front of Chiefs supporters is different to anything I've ever seen before and we really appreciate the support we received even though we didn't get the desired results," he said. "We made a few mistakes in that match and those mistakes ended up being the reason we lost the match. But there is a lot of positive to look at as well in terms of cohesive movements and we always showed intention and initiative." ALSO READ: Pride of place goes to Pirates after Downs and Chiefs suffer heartbreak

It's safe to say Chiefs supporters didn't witness the desired response from their beloved Amakhosi team as familiar habits contributed to another loss, not being able to find the back of net and lapses of concentration giving the opponents just enough to snatch valuable points. The match against Arrows presents Chiefs with the opportunity to cut their gap on second-placed Royal AM to three points with a game in hand and Ngcobo believes if they can reduced the errors, they would give themselves a good chance to win. "I think we are just need to fix a few things especially at the back. Our strikers are always desperate to score, therefore we will get to the levels we want," he expressed.