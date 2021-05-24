’We know Mamelodi Sundowns wants to win’, say Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of Tshwane derby

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his team have put the disappointment of their CAF Champions League exit behind them and are looking forward to the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Sundowns drew 1-1 against Al Ahly over the weekend but crashed out of the continental competition 3-1 on aggregate after losing 2-0 in Cairo a fortnight back.

The Brazilians cannot afford to chew over that result for too long as a victory over their neighbours SuperSport United will ensure they retain their Dstv Premiership title for a fourth consecutive time.

Sundowns currently have 57 from 26 matches, with their nearest challengers AmaZulu lagging behind with 50 points from 27 matches with only three games remaining.

"We are focused on the next assignment which is SuperSport. We could see at training that the intensity was good. We know Sundowns want to win and are not used to losing two games in a row, so we have a responsibility to try and come back as quickly as possible," Mngqithi said on Monday.

"For us its always important to focus on the process. According to our process this is the second match of the last five games. We have won the first one and all our attention that we achieve our desired targets. It just so happens that SuperSport can decide the championship, but the intention is to get the amount of points that we set out from the beginning."

Mngqithi stressed that their approach will be the same as it had been all season despite the potential consequences of the match.

"We not looking towards this game as anything different. We not putting any pressure on the players that this is a title decider. We want them to give the same energy in the other matches. It is very important for us to win every match we play and to achieve our targets," he said.

