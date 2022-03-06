’We lost because of dubious decisions’, says Mamelodi Sundows coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi condemned the dubious decisions of the referees, that could turn the local top-flight into a “banana league”, following their surprise 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday night. After back-to-back wins in continental and domestic football this week, Downs were expected to continue with the winning momentum against a Maritzburg team that has been stuck in the doldrums of relegation for the better part of the term.

But Downs were forced to eat humble pie, with the Team of Choice coming from a goal down to snatch all three points and remain 12th on the log with 21 points, four behind the 11th placed Marumo Gallants and ahead of Baroka at the foot. Mngqithi, though, wasn’t happy with both the equaliser and winner, lamenting the officiating of referee Thando Ndzandzeka. He added that poor officiating has been their downfall this campaign, resulting in their two defeats in the league. “The only sad thing is that we have lost our second match of the season and in both matches we lost because of dubious decisions. In the first defeat to AmaZulu there was a clear offside,” Mngqithi said in the aftermath at the Harry Gwala.

"The only sad thing is that we have lost our second match of the season and in both matches we lost because of dubious decisions. In the first defeat to AmaZulu there was a clear offside," Mngqithi said in the aftermath at the Harry Gwala.

"In the second one now to Maritzburg, (Alfred) Ndengane climbed on top of Thapelo (Morena) in the view of the referee, and that was the equaliser. On the penalty, the boy dived even before Kennedy (Mweene, the keeper) made a tackle." Mngqithi is one of the few coaches that has advocated for the forgiveness of referees when they make mistakes as they are also humans. He added that the league is yet to implement the Video Assistant Referee for the review of decisions.

But the 50-year-old has pleaded with the officials that “let’s not turn our league into a banana league” as their decisions cost them instead of the things that they were supposed to do and didn't as a team, such as taking their chances upfront. The loss to the Team of Choice trimmed the Brazilians’ grip at the top of the standings to 16 points, ahead of the second placed Kaizer Chiefs who beat eternal rivals Orlando Pirates by 2-1 earlier. But does that worry Mngqithi and company? “We are not even looking at the teams in second position, we are focused on our process. We are fighting our battle to ensure that in this fifth cycle of the season we get a reasonable number of points, and that is our main focus,” he replied.

Sundowns should get back to winning ways in cup competition when they face amateur side Mathaithai in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tomorrow. They also hold the biggest win in the competition after thrashing amateur side PowerLines FC 24-0. Downs' busy schedule, which has seen them juggle between continental and domestic football, has also opened room to some of their fringe players to join in on the act. And two of those, Haashim Domingo and Lesedi Kapinga, have impressed.

