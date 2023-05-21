We must challenge for everything next season - Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Johannesburg - After guiding Orlando Pirates to a runners-up finish in the DStv Premiership, coach Jose Riveiro has vowed they will be even better next season. Pirates ended the league season in some style. They hammered AmaZulu 4-0 in Durban on Saturday afternoon to finish as the bridesmaids to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

That second-place finish, which was secured by goals from Thabiso Monyane, Monnapule Saleng, Relebohile Ratomo and Kabelo Dlamini, saw them qualify for the Champions League next season as well. So after being crowned as the second-best team in the league, Riveiro said they’ll challenge for everything next season.

“I am very happy for them (the players) because together we managed to put Orlando Pirates in the Champions League for next season – a competition we should be in every single year,” Riveiro said on SuperSport. “It’s not everything we wanted. We are not fighting to be second, but we couldn’t challenge the current champions for the whole season – just for a short period.

“We'll take the second place, but we are coming back (to challenge for everything) soon.” Pirates might have had to settle for the second spot this season, but boy they’ve had an impressive campaign which could still see them complete a domestic double.

The Sea Robbers won the MTN8 earlier in the season, while they are in the Nedbank Cup final where they’ll face Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on May 27. Riveiro is proud of his troops’ efforts in his debut season at the club, but he believes there’s still a room for improvement going into next season which will be congested with domestic and continental fixtures.

“We must challenge for everything next season, not only one (the league title) – that’s what we want. There’s still room for improvement,” Riveiro said. “As the coaches, we’ll never say everything is fine. We need to keep fighting; everyone will start from a clean slate next season. So, we must go game by game. “But if we manage to be competitive - playing home and away, in Africa, here, the MTN8 and in every other tournament, playing with passion - we are going to be better everywhere.