We need this trophy, says AmaZulu’s Makhehleni Makhaula ahead of MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates

Durban — AmaZulu recently secured passage to their first ever MTN8 final and are potentially 90 minutes away from claiming their first ever Wafa Wafa crown. Usuthu will have to beat Soweto giants and 2020 winners, Orlando Pirates, when the two sides meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

"I always tell them (teammates) that we need to make our own history and I also need to make my own history so future generations know that there was once a captain called Makhaula, who lifted the MTN8 trophy," Makhehleni Makhaula, who is in his third year with the club, said. "Hopefully, everyone listens to me because they know how much we need this trophy and therefore it's do or die for us at this point of the competition." Makhaula and his Usuthu side have a monumental task ahead of them if they are to achieve their objectives on the day.

Pirates are the second most successful side in this competition with 10 titles from 16 finals and are looking to close the gap on their great Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who have won the competition 15 times. Perhaps the worst thing that could've happened for AmaZulu was the Buccaneers' defeat in their last game against Chiefs. The Sea Robbers are yet to lose back-to-back games this season and judging by their recent performances, they are more than capable of blowing away any side on the domestic scene.

Usuthu have not won their last 17 games against Pirates, their last victory coming in the 2012/13 season and they will be giving it their all to buck that trend on Saturday. The atmosphere in the Usuthu camp seems to be one of great confidence, which has been further promoted by the arrival of new head coach Romain Folz. The 32-year-old's first match in the AmaZulu dugout was against Pirates two weeks ago and he felt his side deserved more than the 1-1 draw they managed at Orlando Stadium.

