Johannesburg - AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu, has urged other PSL clubs to show faith and patience in their head coaches, as Mamelodi Sundowns did with Pitso Mosimane all those years ago. Zungu spoke to IOL Sport following the club’s decision to extend coach Romain Folz’s contract, which was set to expire at the end of this season. Usuthu, however, opted to pin him down until June 2026.

Zungu, a renowned Durban businessman, has highlighted the importance of investing in plans for the sustainability and success of his club and believes that if clubs are to keep up with international standards, they have no choice but to follow the Sundowns blueprint. “I need continuity in my team,” he said. “Sundowns have shown us the way. I want to make our very own Pitso and avoid this thing of chopping and changing of coaches.

“I think the biggest threat to our club’s ambitions right now is inconsistency in the coaching department, which is why I've opted to keep Fohloza at my club for the foreseeable future. “I know what I see in him, and I understand that people might not see what I see but I interact with him on a daily basis and I know what he's about. You won't find a more committed coach to his craft than him,” Zungu said. The KwaZulu-Natal-based club have thrown their weight behind the 32-year-old mentor in a period that has seen them drop many valuable points. Usuthu have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing four and drawing the other four as they slip down the DStv Premiership standings.

Zungu and his board took over Usuthu in the latter stages of 2020 and have achieved a lot in a relatively short space of time. He believes that what the club has achieved in his period at the helm is enough to deem his reign a success, even though they haven't been able to lift a trophy. “We played the Top 8 final for the first time since 1976 and the club also played its first final in 13 years. We also played in the CAF Champions League. Is that not success?” he asked. “Another person might ask why we're even that bold to have such high ambitions but we've achieved all of them. Even this season, we might be able to finish as high as second as well, it's not impossible.”

