We should follow lockdown regulations, says Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has revealed how is coping during the coronavirus lockdown, which has halted sport around the globe. The Serbian marksman was in lethal form in front of goal during the Absa Premiership season, and was on track to leading the Glamour Boys to their first PSL title in a number of years. Being away from his family, Nurkovic was positive in his outlook. “At the beginning it was slighly difficult,” the Serb was quoted by the club’s website on Sunday. “I had to get used to training from home. I was concerned about family and how the coronavirus will affect us all. “Now I’m doing well. I have used this time to gain more mental strength. It is very important and I’m going to need this strength when we return to the field,” he said.

Being away from his home country, which has seen 156 people lose their lives to the pandemic, it would natural that he would be worried about his family.

“I dedicate time to follow developments back home. So far I am satisfied to learn that my family is safe and healthy. I wish them all of the best every day.

“As much as the lockdown may seem as a setback, I know it’s not permanent. After this, we will return much stronger,” said Nurkovic.

"I hope everyone is keeping well and safe indoors. I just want to urge everyone to be patient with this lockdown. The more we follow the regulations, the sooner the lockdown will be lifted. Remember, it is the right thing to do because our health is a priority. I look forward to seeing you from the pitch side.”

IOL Sport