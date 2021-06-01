We want players who understand the culture and traditions of the club, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Molefi Ntseki

CAPE TOWN – The future of recruitment at Kaizer Chiefs will be to bring in players who understand the culture and tradition of the club.

This is what new head of technical and youth development Molefi Ntseki said when he was unveiled by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Bafana Bafana coach was brought into the role on Sunday after the sacking of Gavin Hunt, and perhaps gives an idea on how the club will look at players in the future.

ALSO READ: Molefi Ntseki lands cushy job at Kaizer Chiefs

The club has come under fire in recent years for the type of players they recruited. Gone were the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Tefu Mashamaite, and those who have come in have not carried the name of the club well.

“[We will recruit] players that will put Kaizer Chiefs on the map, where it belongs, coming from under 13, under 15, under 17 and under 19, and the players we will have in the MDC,” Ntseki said on Tuesday.

“Those are the players that will be promoted and will go into the first team. The most important thing for me is the type of players we will bring in and the type of coaches we have in the club, because if we all understand the culture and the philisophy of the team, it will make it much easier for us to get the best players in the first team.”

ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter wants Molefi Ntseki to join him at Kaizer Chiefs - report

Ntseki has a long history with youth development. Prior to becoming Stuart Baxter’s number two with Bafana Bafana, he was in charge of the national under-17 team, and worked briefly as the assistant coach a DStv Premiership outfit Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We are delighted to have Molefi Ntseki at Kaizer Chiefs,” Chairman Kaizer Motaung said on Sunday.

“Molefi comes at the right time as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the Club as we go into the future. We strongly believe that we have appointed the right person for the position as he is someone who has really worked at all stages of football, from school level, youth structures and all our national teams.”

IOL Sport