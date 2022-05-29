We want to finish in the top eight - SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn

Johannesburg - Despite their recent struggles on the pitch, SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn insists that his side are determined to beat Orlando Pirates in their final league game at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Monday night. A win will be sufficient to see Matsatsantsa usurp Golden Arrows into the eighth position on goal difference and would earn them qualification to next season’s MTN 8 tournament.

“It gets difficult to remain motivated at the end of the season. We are still fighting for a top eight position. We know that we have to win because Arrows beat AmaZulu. We are determined to get a result because we want to finish in the top eight. They will be sharp because they have been playing regularly, but they have had a heavy schedule,” said Donn. Pirates have had a frustrating season by their standards. They lost the Caf Confederation Cup final against RSB Berkane, but apart from that have struggled for consistency and will end the season without a trophy. ALSO READ: They scored a goal and we didn’t - Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp after Champions League heartbreak

The only thing that can now secure Pirates continental football for next season is a 5-0 win over SuperSport. This essentially means that the Sea Robbers have no choice but to play open and attacking football which could leave them vulnerable defensively. Donn believes that his side can exploit their weaknesses. “We saw that Royal AM scored two goals against them in the final stages of their 2-2 draw which could have been due to the fatigue of the Pirates players. We will be looking to bring in as much energy to the game. They may be sharp but they won’t be able to keep it up for the whole game. We have had time to rest and so will be fresh,” said Donn.

SuperSport have also had a poor season by their standards. The club has not challenged for silverware and struggled for consistency. Former coach Kaitano Tembo paid the price as he was sacked by the club in April.

“This season has been up and down and inconsistent but I don’t remember when last SuperSport as a club finished outside the top eight. Our goal is to finish there once again. We are motivated to get that. We know they are in good form but we believe in our talent. We will go out there to finish in the top eight,” said Donn. @eshlinv IOL Sport