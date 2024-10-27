We were magnificent, SuperSport’s Gavin Hunt on victory over Kaizer Chiefs

Following their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash on Saturday evening, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has sung the praises of his troops. Chiefs would have been favourites for the encounter, after thumping SuperSport 4-0 in their Carling Knockout game last week.

In fact, Chiefs had four different scorers on that occasion with Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashleigh du Preez all getting on the scoresheet. In the rematch, however, it was Hunt who was left smiling.

‘We got hurt’ “Last week we took the game to them and we got hurt,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match. “They (Chiefs) never played on Tuesday or Wednesday. Our legs were gone with all the travelling. Now we have another away game on Wednesday. We are trying to get everything we can out of the squad. I thought we were magnificent.”

Hunt also singled out the performance of midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu “Ndlovu was unbelievable, he has played three games in a week. “The whole team played well. We gave our all, we got the goal and I thought we were really good. Credit to the players with all the travelling. No one plays Chiefs twice and Pirates in a week.”