’We were the better team,’ says Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids after Chiefs loss

Durban – Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids believes that his side was dominant in their Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday with luck going against them on the day. “When the opposition coach Stuart Baxter comes to me afterward and apologises for the penalty, saying that we should have got a penalty in the second half and for the challenge on Terrence Dzvukamanja late on, you know the story,” said Davids.

There is certainly an element of truth to what Davids has said. Match stats indicate that his side had 65% ball possession and they were ultimately undone via a brace from in-form Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly. However, Davids also conceded that his side struggled in front of goal which was a problem that haunted them last season. “We exerted total dominance from the first half until the end of the match. At half time, we told the players that they need to use the dominance to score. That has been a problem for us right now as well as gifting opposition goals. We gifted them the first and the penalty that they got to score the second was questionable. We dominated from start to finish so I’m proud of the players in that regard but we should not be giving opponents goals,” said Davids.

After conceding early in the second half to Dolly, Pirates attack was injected with energy after they introduced Dzvukamanja, Bandile Shandu, Kabelo Dlamini, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Siphesihle Ndlovu from the bench in the second half. It was hardly surprising that they eventually equalised in the 87th minute via Linda Mntambo before they conceded the winner in second half stoppage time after Dolly slotted home from the penalty spot. “The substitutes made an impact and gave the cherry on top to our attack. The best team lost today and it’s clear. The players performed well but we need to start scoring when we dominate. We got the equaliser when we were the only team that was pushing to get the winner but were unfortunate to have conceded the penalty,” said Davids. The result now means that Pirates have won just one out of their last six league games. They will next be in action in an away clash against Golden Arrows in two weeks time.