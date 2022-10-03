We will try to fix the country in Durban - AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter

Johannesburg - AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter was pleased with his team’s performance following their 1-1 MTN8 semi-final first-leg draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday. The result gives Usuthu a good chance of advancing to the final of the competition and potentially claiming a first trophy since 1992. They avoided losing away from home and scored an away goal ahead of the return leg that will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium later this month.

The game had no shortage of drama with referee Victor Gomes dishing out three red cards. Truter was also happy that his team salvaged a draw despite playing with 10 men for much of the game, after Veluyeke Zulu received his marching orders early in the second half. Near the end of the game, AmaZulu’s Gabadinho Mhango and Chiefs’ Lehlohonolo Matlou were also sent off.

“It was a very good result for us. We will try to fix the country in Durban. Wherever Chiefs play, they will fill up the stadiums,” said Truter “We call on the AmaZulu supporters to help us in that regard. They found it difficult to contain us and that was how we scored. We played right through them. There were one or two through balls which Ashley Du Preez ran onto and that was how they got back. We were 1-0 up at halftime and when they scored, we had numbers around the ball, but we failed. They had luck for the equaliser.”

Truter is known for employing a defensive style of play which has led to him being branded a “draw specialist” by detractors. Some have also accused the former Swallows FC coach of playing for draws against more established sides. However, he insists that his team played to win against Chiefs. Truter added that his team had to play cautiously in the second half, as a result of being a man down. “We wanted to win the game today. We came out here to get a positive result and take an advantage home. After we were reduced to 10 men, we had to make do with what we had. Defending takes a lot of pace and discipline, and people think that we are parking the bus but it is an art. It was not easy. It is only Chiefs supporters who would have thought that we could go toe to toe with them after being a man down,” he said.

