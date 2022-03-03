We’re still in the title race, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter believes his team still have a lot to play for this season. The AmaKhosi coach shared this view when speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Soweto derby against rivals Orlando Pirates.

After all the talk of returning the glory days, Chiefs have been below-par this season. So much so that they are on course to endure another trophyless season having failed to advace in both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. But, Baxter doesn’t want to throw in the towel — yet. He believes that the title race is not over, although they trail leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns by 19 points. What gives Baxter belief that they can put pressure on Sundowns is that they have four games in hand — although two of those are not guaranteed as they are under arbitration after they forfeited them due to the Covid-19 outbreak at their base.

“It’s been a very difficult season in many ways; In terms of trying to restructure the squad and the pandemic. We’ve had our fair share of difficulties. We’ve got the ongoing saga about the games to be played or not played,” Baxter said. “When I looked at the log, there’s four games we have to play (if we win the court case) and we still have to play Sundowns also. So that can be a 12-point swing. That will mean that you are not completely out of the picture (in the title race).” So then what happens when Chiefs are found guilty by the arbitration court — a feat that could see them being deducted points and goals that'll be given to Cape Town City and Golden Arrows who were the teams that they were set to meet?

“If we take our focus off the boardroom saga, where six points are concerned and focus on just the three points in this game that cements our intentions. I think that’s important,” said Baxter who won two titles with the club in his first stint. “The quicker we can get the other things sorted out, the easier it will be for us to put some pressure on Sundowns — if that’s possible. But as Chiefs' coach, you’ve got to say, 'let’s make the best that we can from the situation we are facing'.” A top three finish for Chiefs will see them return to continental football next term after being the Champions League’s runners-up last season. But that’s easier said than done, given that there are these factors standing in their way currently.

Chiefs, though, cannot sulk and moan around. They have to do their part and win games. And that will have to continue when they visit bitter-rivals, Pirates, who have all but given up on the title race as they also trail the champions by 19 points. Pirates are also gunning for a top finish — despite what happens. And that's why Baxter knows even though the derby will be played at an empty arena it won’t lose its value, given that there's the bragging rights and points to play for. “I am not going to profess that I have any secret formula because I think that would be a recipe for disaster. But whenever you go to a derby, be it the Soweto derby or any other, you’ve got to try and be at your best on the day,” he said.