What dreams are made of - Makhehleni Makhaula hopeful he can lead AmaZulu to MTN8 title win

Durban – Makhehleni Makhaula and his AmaZulu side will lock horns with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm. Usuthu's captain, Makhaula, will have fond memories of the last time he was in a cup final, when he came on as a second substitute when Free State Stars beat Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup in 2018.

The 32-year-old midfielder, now in the colours of AmaZulu, is in contention to lift his first trophy as a captain and the first for the club in the Premier Soccer League era. Makhaula spoke to the media ahead of their do-or-die encounter with the Sea Robbers, and has vowed to give it his all as he looks to etch his name into Usuthu's folklore forever. "To me this is a dream come true to begin with, this is my first cup final as a captain and it's a great opportunity for me to lift a cup for the club," said Makhaula.

"The last time I was in a final, I came off the bench, but this time I'm the leader and I'm looking forward to helping the club win a cup and all the players feel the same way." When asked whether it had occupied his mind that he's on the brink of personal and club history, Makhaula said it was, but it would give him great happiness and it would go into the club's history books, and he hopes they can win more under his leadership. Although the Usuthu camp is now packed with experienced campaigners such as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, George Maluleka and Keagan Buchanan, a lot of questions regarding their big match temperament continue to circle.

Makhaula, who had one of his best games in the semi-finals against Kaizer Chiefs, believes he and his teammates have proven their temperament against Chiefs and are set for one of the biggest occasions for the club. "We've already had that conversation with the boys, we do understand that it's a big game, but it's very similar to the game we had to play against Chiefs," he explained. "The semi-final carried its own pressure, but now it's the final and the boys are good and ready to fight for the team once more."

