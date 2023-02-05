What happened to murdered Stellenbosch FC player Oshwin Andries?

Durban — The South African football fraternity were hit by the tragic news on Saturday as Stellenbosch FC confirmed the passing of talented defender Oshwin Andries. The Western Cape-based club could not reveal the full details of his death at the time, but rumours of an alleged murderer reached IOL Sport.

However, it has come to light that the Paarl-born player was the victim of a stabbing last week. According to reports, Andries was involved in a violent altercation right after he celebrated Stellenbosch’s derby win over Cape Town City. SEE ALSO: Stellenbosch FC, Pitso Mosimane pay tribute to murdered defender Oshwin Andries

The 19-year-old defender is said to have been treated for stab wounds before being discharged and seemed in good spirits as he made numerous appearances at the club’s training facilities without getting involved. Saps spokesperson captain Nowonga Sukwana revealed that the police are still investigating the player’s death. “Oshwin Andries passed away in hospital on February 4 (Saturday) at 9.40pm after his family took him to the hospital,” Sukwana said.

Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.



The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.



"He was treated for a stab wound and released, and then his family took him to Paarl Hospital. Circumstances around his stabbing are still under investigation."

The Stellenbosch Academy graduate had already made his mark in the Premiership, becoming Stellies’ youngest ever goalscorer in the league at just 18 years old. He had earned the admiration of opponents, and national team coaches (after captaining the Under-20 team) and most notably had caught the eye of coach Pitso Mosimane. @ScribeSmiso