What Kaizer Chiefs fans can expect from Nasreddine Nabi, according to Fadlu Davids

Former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids expects to see Kaizer Chiefs playing more direct football and scoring a lot of goals under incoming head coach Nasreddine Nabi. The Tunisian Nabi reportedly put pen to paper on Tuesday and agreed to become Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach.

Davids is currently the assistant coach of Raja Casablanca — under Josef Zinnbauer — who last week ended the Moroccan Botola Pro 1 without losing a game, pipping Nabi’s AS FAR Rabat by a single point in the process. Speaking on Radio 2000 on Tuesday night, Davids had this to say about his rival: “His teams are more direct in terms of going forward and scoring goals. They were the highest scoring team in the league, but most of their goals came through set pieces and penalties.

